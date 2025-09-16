Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

