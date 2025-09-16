Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11,695.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

