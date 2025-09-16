Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 7.7%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $214.20.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,558 shares of company stock worth $12,209,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

