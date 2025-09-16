Veracity Capital LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19,772.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

NYSE:IQV opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $248.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

