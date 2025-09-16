Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

