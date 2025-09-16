Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,697 Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Trex by 35,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

