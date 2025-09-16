Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

