Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 10,524 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.59.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

