Exchange Bank Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Exchange Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

