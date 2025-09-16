Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Lowered by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

