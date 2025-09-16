Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,942 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 175,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 978,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

