Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $135.25 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CJS Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

