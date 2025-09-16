Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.4%

SF opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.