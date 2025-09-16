iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Stock Position Increased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $376.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.89 and its 200 day moving average is $338.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $376.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.