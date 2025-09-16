First Bank & Trust Sells 1,642 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,179,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.