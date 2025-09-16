PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPL by 37.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,418.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,909,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,779,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 1,434,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $29,617,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

