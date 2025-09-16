Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Acquired by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,492,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

