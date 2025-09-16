Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 428.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.