Bank of New Hampshire Has $743,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPGP opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

