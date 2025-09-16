First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $288.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

