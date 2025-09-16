First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

