Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 900.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $960.10 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $425.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

