Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 523,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,418,000 after acquiring an additional 544,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

