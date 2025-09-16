Lpwm LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

