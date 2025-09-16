Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

