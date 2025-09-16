MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 3,746 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

