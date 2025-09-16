ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.02, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average is $304.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

