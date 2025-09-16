High Probability Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

High Probability Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.