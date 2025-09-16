Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Acquires 13,773 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF $HEQT

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 49,792 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,858,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HEQT opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

