10,630 Shares in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Bought by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BAR opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

