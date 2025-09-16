Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Bought by High Probability Advisors LLC

High Probability Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.3% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. High Probability Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,121.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.