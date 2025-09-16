Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX is Presidio Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 4.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.