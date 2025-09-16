Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX is Presidio Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 4.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $67.47.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
