Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 781 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

