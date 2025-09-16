ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.05 ($0.20). Approximately 27,348,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 8,375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.01. The company has a market cap of £76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,729.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.