ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.05 ($0.20). Approximately 27,348,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 8,375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.01. The company has a market cap of £76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,729.21 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.