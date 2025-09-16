Veracity Capital LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.