Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and have sold 18,586 shares valued at $2,389,145. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

