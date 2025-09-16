Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,188 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after buying an additional 2,206,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,611 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 280,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $81.20.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

