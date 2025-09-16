VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 188,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 268,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.95.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
