Ribbon Communications Inc. $RBBN Shares Acquired by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 118.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $220.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $34,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 343,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,031.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,300 shares of company stock worth $801,173 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

