D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stock Position Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 231,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.38.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

