Woodstock Corp Sells 613 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

