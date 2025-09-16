Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ET stock opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$935.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$9.45 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.60.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.