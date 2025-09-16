Carlyle Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CCIF opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

