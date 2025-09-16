Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 310 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.