HFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Denison Mine by 36.4% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mine by 11.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,710,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 587,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Denison Mine by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 550,064 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 3,793,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Denison Mine by 5.6% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 1,887,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

Denison Mine Stock Performance

DNN stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.38. Denison Mine Corp has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mine

Denison Mine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.