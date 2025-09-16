Woodstock Corp Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYPT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

