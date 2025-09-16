Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Cut by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

