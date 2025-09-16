GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 456,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

