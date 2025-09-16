Emprise Bank Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,344,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.