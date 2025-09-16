PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 698 American Express Company $AXP

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 698 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

